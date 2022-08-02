QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes $36,000 Position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 73.29% and a negative net margin of 440.65%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.48.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,260. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marta R. Thoma sold 5,435,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $4,457,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,818,421 shares of company stock worth $21,225,606. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

