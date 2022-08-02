QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes $429,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Linde accounts for about 1.9% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,422,058,000 after buying an additional 450,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after buying an additional 159,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after buying an additional 115,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $300.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.62. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

