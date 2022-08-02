QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day moving average of $118.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Cowen set a $132.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.95.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

