QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.65.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.0 %

ZS stock opened at $153.50 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.82 and its 200-day moving average is $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

