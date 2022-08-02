Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Qilian International Holding Group Trading Down 26.1 %

Shares of QLI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. 77,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310. Qilian International Holding Group has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

About Qilian International Holding Group

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

