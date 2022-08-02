Quadient S.A. (NPACY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0253 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.
Quadient Stock Performance
Shares of Quadient stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Quadient has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $1.92.
About Quadient
