Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 844 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $907,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,148.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,239 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.10. 22,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,356. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $262.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

