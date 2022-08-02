Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 30,196 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.41. The company had a trading volume of 262,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,666,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average of $99.40. The company has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

