Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,397,000 after purchasing an additional 563,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 109.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 563,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AMT traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $267.57. 13,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,639. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.70 and its 200-day moving average is $247.78. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

