Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.43. 11,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,324. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.50. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.