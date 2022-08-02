Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ASML by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of ASML by 380.9% during the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 1,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $11.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $566.47. 15,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,562. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $510.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $586.63. The stock has a market cap of $232.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($489.69) to €525.00 ($541.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($989.69) to €920.00 ($948.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($824.74) to €710.00 ($731.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.