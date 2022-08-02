Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,704 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.64. 50,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,501. The company has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,828. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.