Quaker Chemical (KWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE KWR opened at $160.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.56 and a 200-day moving average of $168.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 564.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.