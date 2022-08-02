QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.69.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $147.43 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.