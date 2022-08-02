Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and $20,698.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000651 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,753.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,596.19 or 0.07015190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00156846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00250568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00682254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.18 or 0.00576550 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005424 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,460,628 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars.

