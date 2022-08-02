Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Update

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,400 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 1,045,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 654.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. National Bankshares raised shares of Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

QBCRF remained flat at $22.30 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

