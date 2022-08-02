Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares raised Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$36.00 target price on Quebecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Shares of QBR.B opened at C$28.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.22. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$26.03 and a twelve month high of C$32.90.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

