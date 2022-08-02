Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $22.35, but opened at $23.05. Radian Group shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 5,419 shares traded.

The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RDN shares. StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

In other Radian Group news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $173,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter worth $315,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Radian Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Radian Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Radian Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 497,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 44,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

