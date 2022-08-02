Radicle Trading Up 3% This Week (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00010536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market cap of $79.73 million and approximately $11.89 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radicle has traded up 3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,400.88 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003858 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004377 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00129180 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031788 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,336,224 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.