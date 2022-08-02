Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Update

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,800 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 326,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Radware Stock Down 0.1 %

Radware stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.74. 1,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. Radware has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.95, a PEG ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Radware will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Radware by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,842,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,738,000 after purchasing an additional 860,799 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Radware by 311.9% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 845,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 640,230 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Radware by 71.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 519,521 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Radware by 114.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 453,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 241,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,910,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

