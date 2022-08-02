Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.
Shares of RNGR opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.87 million, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $11.87.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.
