Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of RNGR opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.87 million, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $11.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 91.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

