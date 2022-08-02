Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,100

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,160 ($26.47) to GBX 2,100 ($25.73) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RAT. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.96) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,170 ($26.59) to GBX 2,400 ($29.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,323.75 ($28.47).

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 1,854 ($22.72) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,432.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,967.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,921.70. Rathbones Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,230 ($27.33).

Insider Transactions at Rathbones Group

About Rathbones Group

In related news, insider Iain Cummings acquired 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,009 ($24.62) per share, with a total value of £662.97 ($812.36).

(Get Rating)

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.