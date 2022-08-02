Raymond James Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 2.2 %

FMNB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.04. 5,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 30.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky bought 18,560 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $275,244.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,815,622.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $49,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $543,544.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,563 in the last 90 days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 539.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 65,160 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 52,682 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

