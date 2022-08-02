Raymond James Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Farmers National Banc Trading Down 2.2 %
FMNB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.04. 5,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.
Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 30.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 539.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 65,160 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 52,682 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Farmers National Banc
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.