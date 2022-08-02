Raymond James Reiterates Maintains Rating for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,781. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.01. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

