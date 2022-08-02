Raze Network Price Reaches $0.0076 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $899,630.45 and approximately $65,775.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00627803 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00034373 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.

Buying and Selling Raze Network

