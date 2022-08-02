RealFevr (FEVR) Price Reaches $0.0010

RealFevr (FEVR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. RealFevr has a market cap of $1.63 million and $12,035.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealFevr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RealFevr has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00629883 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017422 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034585 BTC.
RealFevr Profile
RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.
