Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advaxis (ADXS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Advaxis (OTCMKTS: ADXS):
- 7/26/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/3/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Advaxis Price Performance
Shares of Advaxis stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. 1,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61. Advaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $6.56 million, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 2.07.
Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.