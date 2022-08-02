Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advaxis (ADXS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Advaxis (OTCMKTS: ADXS):

7/26/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Advaxis Price Performance

Shares of Advaxis stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. 1,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61. Advaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $6.56 million, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 2.07.

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

