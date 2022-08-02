Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Update

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,200 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the June 30th total of 324,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,322.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica stock remained flat at $44.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. 63 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.26. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.02.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

