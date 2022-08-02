Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson Purchases 11,600 Shares

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson purchased 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $25,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,699,068 shares in the company, valued at $27,429,986.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Red Cat Price Performance

RCAT stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 181.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Red Cat Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Red Cat by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 86,777 shares during the period. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Red Cat by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 41,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 29,091 shares during the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.