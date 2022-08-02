Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson Purchases 11,600 Shares

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson purchased 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $25,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,699,068 shares in the company, valued at $27,429,986.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
RCAT stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 181.83%.
Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.
