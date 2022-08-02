Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Rekor Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

REKR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $14.31.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 248.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Rekor Systems

REKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc bought 243,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $524,389.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,089,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,620.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rekor Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

