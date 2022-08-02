Remme 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35,111.00 (REM)

Remme (REM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Remme has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Remme coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Remme has a market cap of $258,928.96 and $35,111.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,946.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00179280 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004459 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003833 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00128487 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031655 BTC.
Remme Profile
Remme is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official website is remme.io.
Remme Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
