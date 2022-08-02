Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.13-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $787.73 million.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $212.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.39. Repligen has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $288.86.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Repligen by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

