Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 2nd (AEGXF, AGPIF, AUDC, BASFY, BVRDF, COVTY, CRLFF, ELYM, ENB, ETN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 2nd:

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$17.00.

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 320 ($3.92).

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $22.00.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($61.86) to €55.00 ($56.70). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley to €23.50 ($24.23).

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($61.86) to €50.00 ($51.55). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $8.00.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$57.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird to $144.00.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 740 ($9.07) to GBX 730 ($8.94).

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($17.53) to €16.00 ($16.49). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €76.00 ($78.35) to €79.00 ($81.44). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €106.00 ($109.28) to €114.00 ($117.53). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 525 ($6.43) to GBX 575 ($7.05).

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 720 ($8.82) to GBX 780 ($9.56).

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $96.00.

Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 12 ($0.15) to GBX 9 ($0.11).

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.25 ($1.29) to €1.30 ($1.34). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$206.00 to C$229.00.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$210.00 to C$215.00.

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.00 ($19.59) to €9.60 ($9.90). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from €98.00 ($101.03) to €102.00 ($105.15). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird to $213.00.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €333.00 ($343.30) to €347.00 ($357.73). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 165 ($2.02).

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €223.00 ($229.90) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €50.00 ($51.55) to €57.00 ($58.76). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 330 ($4.04).

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($37.11) to €38.00 ($39.18). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$130.00.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 835 ($10.23) to GBX 975 ($11.95).

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 775 ($9.50) to GBX 840 ($10.29).

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,160 ($26.47) to GBX 2,100 ($25.73).

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $56.00.

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($63.92) to €66.00 ($68.04). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,300 ($15.93) to GBX 1,290 ($15.81).

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,370 ($16.79) to GBX 1,380 ($16.91).

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €19.00 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.65). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 414 to CHF 384. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$170.00 to C$174.00.

Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.30 ($10.62) to €9.90 ($10.21). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $50.00.

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €30.00 ($30.93) to €32.00 ($32.99). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €112.00 ($115.46) to €113.00 ($116.49). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

