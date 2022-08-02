Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for U.S. Silica (SLCA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE: SLCA) in the last few weeks:

8/1/2022 – U.S. Silica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – U.S. Silica was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/29/2022 – U.S. Silica was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

7/13/2022 – U.S. Silica was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2022 – U.S. Silica was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of SLCA stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 85,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 2.81. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,905,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

