Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for U.S. Silica (SLCA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE: SLCA) in the last few weeks:
- 8/1/2022 – U.S. Silica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – U.S. Silica was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/29/2022 – U.S. Silica was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 7/13/2022 – U.S. Silica was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/14/2022 – U.S. Silica was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
U.S. Silica Stock Performance
Shares of SLCA stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 85,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 2.81. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for US Silica Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Silica Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.