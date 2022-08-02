Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 2nd (AEOXF, BHP, BLUE, CBD, CHS, CIB, CIDM, CRK, DLVHF, DPM)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 2nd:

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Get Aeroports de Paris SA alerts:

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$8.75.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) was upgraded by analysts at Dundee Securities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$8.75.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. Susquehanna currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a positive rating. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Capital One Financial Co. currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.