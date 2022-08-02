Research Frontiers (REFR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 193.43%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ REFR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,807. Research Frontiers has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Research Frontiers stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated ( NASDAQ:REFR Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.10% of Research Frontiers at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

