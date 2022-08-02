Reserve (RSV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $51,529.00

Reserve (RSV) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Reserve coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Reserve has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Reserve has a total market cap of $28.76 million and approximately $51,529.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,127.43 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004424 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003846 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00129309 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031724 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
Reserve Coin Profile
Reserve (CRYPTO:RSV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2019. Reserve’s total supply is 28,850,667 coins. Reserve’s official website is reserve.org. Reserve’s official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Reserve
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve directly using U.S. dollars.
