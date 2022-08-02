Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 43,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,041,838 shares.The stock last traded at $54.38 and had previously closed at $54.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

