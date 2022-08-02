Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of ROIC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.23. 17,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading

