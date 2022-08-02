Retirement Group LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 118.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

