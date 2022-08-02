Retirement Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Retirement Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after purchasing an additional 873,149 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 280,877 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.65.

