Reviewing Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY)

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Lottery.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tenet Fintech Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group N/A N/A N/A Lottery.com N/A -29.62% -18.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tenet Fintech Group and Lottery.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lottery.com 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Lottery.com has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,185.71%. Given Lottery.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lottery.com has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Lottery.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Lottery.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $31.87 million 2.95 -$4.94 million N/A N/A Lottery.com $68.53 million 0.26 -$10.95 million N/A N/A

Tenet Fintech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lottery.com.

About Tenet Fintech Group

(Get Rating)

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates in two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms. The Financial Services segment offers commercial loans to entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized businesses, as well as turn-key credit outsourcing services to banks and other lending institutions. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lottery.com

(Get Rating)

Lottery.com Inc., a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.