Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 5,680,000 shares. Currently, 60.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Revlon Trading Up 16.8 %

Shares of REV stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 697,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,842. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. Revlon has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.13.

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.55) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revlon

Revlon Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Revlon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

