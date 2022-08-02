Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 5,680,000 shares. Currently, 60.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of REV stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 697,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,842. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. Revlon has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.13.
Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.55) EPS.
Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
