Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.00

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.31), with a volume of 17557692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.40 ($0.75).

Revolution Beauty Group Stock Down 59.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

About Revolution Beauty Group

Revolution Beauty Group plc operates in the beauty and personal care business. It provides make up, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. The company sells its products through e-commerce operations, as well as physical and digital retailers through wholesale relationships. It has a retail footprint of c.15,000 doors across retail chains in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally.

