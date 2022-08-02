ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. ReWalk Robotics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 253.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 26,702 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $27,236.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,380,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,038.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 290,744 shares of company stock valued at $290,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 402,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

