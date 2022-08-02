Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,390,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the June 30th total of 6,890,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $1,019,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,499,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

REXR stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also

