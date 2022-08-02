Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:RZLT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. 976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 22.35, a quick ratio of 22.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rezolute news, SVP Brian Kenneth Roberts purchased 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,997.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gil M. Labrucherie bought 52,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,997.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Kenneth Roberts bought 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $79,997.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at $79,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 50.0% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 72.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 58.7% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 420,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 155,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

