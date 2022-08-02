Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 336,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTMVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 740 ($9.07) to GBX 670 ($8.21) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 618 ($7.57) in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.35) to GBX 610 ($7.47) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $655.60.

OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. 74,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,144. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

