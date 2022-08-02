Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) Declares Dividend of GBX 10.75

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.75 ($0.13) per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Trading Down 3.7 %

LON:RIII opened at GBX 2,230 ($27.33) on Tuesday. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public has a 1 year low of GBX 2,110 ($25.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,796.30 ($34.26). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,222.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,356.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.31 million and a P/E ratio of 272.05.

Get Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

About Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.