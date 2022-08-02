RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Tops $0.0091

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $763,578.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,868.37 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003875 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00126737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00031447 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 300,550,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

